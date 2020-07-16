jimmy kimmel live

Ryan Seacrest goes over daily routine, so-called 'Seacrest juices' on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Ever wonder how Ryan Seacrest handles his loaded schedule?

The 45-year-old TV and radio personality hosts "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "American Idol" and "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and keeps busy with many more projects.

So when Seacrest appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with "Live" co-host Kelly Ripa, guest host Sebastian Maniscalco wanted to know his daily routine.



"I'm waking up at 6 in the morning 'cause I got two kids. What time are you getting up, No. 1, and No. 2, what are you taking to stay up? I need a nap at noon. Are you on some special 'Seacrest Juice'?" the stand-up comedian asked.

Seacrest said his alarm goes off at 4 a.m. but he wakes up at every hour "thinking it's not going to go off."

He also admitted that he has certain "juices," starting with tea and two "very strong" black coffees and later including matcha, more coffee, water and a green smoothie.

Ripa, on the other hand, said she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. "in solidarity," but unlike Seacrest, she eats "solid foods."

"I am not on an all-liquid diet. I'm on an all-carbohydrate diet," Ripa said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmel livelive kelly and ryanryan seacrestkelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Sanger, CHP says
Mineral Fire: 16,500 acres burned, evacuations issued for some Fresno Co. residents
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into central Fresno apartment
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
Central California coronavirus cases
US, UK, Canada accuse Russia of hacking COVID-19 vaccine trials
Show More
'Real Housewives' star among 87 arrested at Breonna Taylor protest
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
Ben Fire: Evacuations lifted for fire burning in Mariposa County
CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID
Crashed car with blood inside discovered after shooting in northeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News