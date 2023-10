The star of several Netflix specials, Koy is scheduled to perform at the Save Mart Center on March 30, 2024.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his new, world tour to Fresno.

The comedian has made multiple appearances in the Valley -- including a stop last year.

The star of several Netflix specials, Koy is scheduled to perform at the Save Mart Center on March 30, 2024.

Pre-sale opens Wednesday at noon on Ticketmaster.

General Public tickets start on Friday.