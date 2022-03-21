John Deere unveils self-driving tractor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Now that spring has arrived, it's going to be a busy time for farmers.John Deere recently revealed a new machine that the company says can help make farmers' jobs much easier.It's a self-driving tractor, and company officials say it's been in the works for about 25 years.Deanna Kovar, VP of Production & Precision Ag Production, says, "If you think back to going from horses to tractors and now from manned tractors to autonomous tractors this is definitely a very important point in our in our history. By bringing more automation to agriculture, and the final step on that automation is autonomy. We can help make sure that the critical work is done on the farm when it needs to be done, and done the way in which it needs to be done in order to grow all of the food for our growing population."With six cameras providing 360 degree views and knowing the field's perimeters, farmers can now put their focus on another part of the work.Farmers can even use their phone to monitor the progress and see how the field is being tilled.By the fall, between 10 and 50 autonomous tillage machines will be running in the U.S., primarily in the upper midwest.