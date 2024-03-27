Jollibee to open long-awaited location in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been planned for years, but the popular Filipino restaurant "Jollibee" is coming to Fresno.

The fast food chain is set to add a location at Fashion Fair Mall.

Jollibee is best known for ChickenJoy, which is the company's signature fried chicken with secret marinade.

Other fan favorites include jolly spaghetti, peach mango pie, and other traditional Filipino items.

The chain is being called the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world.

The first Fresno Jollibee location will be on Shaw Avenue near JC Penny, on the northwest corner of the mall.

It's set to open towards the end of this year or early next year.