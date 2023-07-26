Graduate student becomes first-ever UC Merced Student to be appointed as UC Student Regent

A North Valley graduate student was just appointed as the UC Student Regent in the University of California college system.

Josiah Beharry was formally appointed to the University Board of Regents to be the student regent for the 2024-25 school year.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley graduate student was just appointed as the UC Student Regent in the University of California college system.

The designation is a first for any UC Merced student and will give him the chance to vote on changes that will impact all nine UCs in the state.

The Board of Regents is a governing body that oversees the entire UC system.

The new designation gives Beharry a seat at that table.

"I'm just beyond blessed and excited to be able to represent the students and holding that honor to being the first from UC Merced, so we could represent our city and our school," Beharry said.

With the new appointment, Beharry will become the student regent designate for one year, allowing him to participate in all deliberations.

He'll then have voting privileges when his one-year term begins in July of next year.

"This role is really, really important and essential because it allows the students to have a say in the direct decision making process of the university," Beharry said.

Beharry immigrated to the US from Trinidad at the age of 3.

He grew up in Ventura and moved to the north valley to attend UC Merced for undergrad.

He graduated with his bachelor's degree in Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, and is continuing his education there now as a Ph. D. candidate studying Interdisciplinary Humanities.

With a strong focus in underrepresented communities, he hopes to use his life experience and his voice to help create change across the nine UC Campuses.

"It's really important that students like myself who are DACA recipients, who are undocumented, who are immigrants, are being represented at the table because we offer so much to our country," Beharry said.

Beharry has a list of topics he hopes to tackle while in the position including pay equity, affordable housing on campus, and increasing transfer acceptance.

He says he hopes to leave a lasting impact during his time as student regent.

