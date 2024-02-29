Valley native Juan Felipe Herrera unveils new book

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local award-winning poet unveiled his new book on Wednesday to students in southeast Fresno.

Former US poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera wrote the book titled, "I am the future."

Herrera read the book to students at the elementary school named in his honor.

After the reading, each student was gifted a copy.

We sat down with Herrera to chat about the book's storyline and the inspiration behind it.

