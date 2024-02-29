WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Valley native Juan Felipe Herrera unveils new book

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024
14476633
A local award-winning poet unveiled his new book on Wednesday to students in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local award-winning poet unveiled his new book on Wednesday to students in southeast Fresno.

Former US poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera wrote the book titled, "I am the future."

Herrera read the book to students at the elementary school named in his honor.

After the reading, each student was gifted a copy.

We sat down with Herrera to chat about the book's storyline and the inspiration behind it.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW