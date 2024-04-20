Kaiser Permanente is making efforts to improve maternal, birthing outcomes for Black women

The Fresno community spent Black Maternal Health Week raising awareness about the racial disparities Black women face in maternal and birthing outcomes.

The Fresno community spent Black Maternal Health Week raising awareness about the racial disparities Black women face in maternal and birthing outcomes.

The Fresno community spent Black Maternal Health Week raising awareness about the racial disparities Black women face in maternal and birthing outcomes.

The Fresno community spent Black Maternal Health Week raising awareness about the racial disparities Black women face in maternal and birthing outcomes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community spent Black Maternal Health Week raising awareness about the racial disparities Black women face in maternal and birthing outcomes.

However, one Fresno doctor hopes the conversation continues.

"It's a serious matter," said Dr. Christina Hiebert. "I think that in light of this, our state, especially in the state of California, has drawn attention to it and is working really hard to improve the situation."

Dr. Hiebert is the chief of Kaiser Permanente Fresno's Birthing Center.

She said -- regardless of income, age and education -- Black women are more likely to have serious pregnancy complications.

Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there. Black families are more likely to see the mom and child die during childbirth.

According to Dr. Hiebert, there are multiple reasons for this dire outcome.

"One is unequal access or barriers to health care. There's also variations in the quality of care and care coordination, depending on where you're receiving your care, she explained. "There's underlying chronic conditions that play a role. Then the blaring thing is structural racism, as well as implicit bias."

Aside from education and utilizing new technology, Dr. Hiebert said providers need to acknowledge implicit bias and the burdens Black women face.

"Most importantly, we can listen," she said. "By providing culturally sensitive care, we can build trust."

Kaiser is also making an effort to improve maternal and birthing outcomes.

Fresno's BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center Black Doula Network will use the Birthing Center to train doulas, with the goal of increasing doulas locally and then reducing pregnancy-related deaths.

The partnership is expected to roll out later this year.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.