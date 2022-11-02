Biden administration to tackle high energy costs this winter with $4.5B plan

The Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in assistance to help lower heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston today to announce new steps the White House is taking to help lower energy costs this upcoming winter.

The Biden Administration is providing $4.5 billion, through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to cover heating costs and utility bills.

According to Vice President Harris' announcement, the money will also allow families to make repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.

Over the last year, funds like this have reportedly helped 5.3 million households cover heating, cooling, and weatherization costs.