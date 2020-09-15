FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is back in California and will visit the Valley on Tuesday.
WILDFIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across Central California and the state
The senator is scheduled to meet with emergency service personnel in Fresno at 12 p.m. for an update on the wildfires. It wasn't immediately clear where the meeting would take place.
Later Tuesday, Harris will go to Las Vegas, where she'll attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working families in the Latino community.
RELATED: President Trump visits California for briefing on wildfires
Harris' wildfire briefing comes one day after President Donald Trump visited Sacramento to discuss the wildfire response with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state fire officials.
Sen. Kamala Harris visiting Fresno today for briefing on wildfire response
The senator is scheduled to meet with emergency service personnel in Fresno for an update on the wildfires.
KAMALA HARRIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News