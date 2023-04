Country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 2022, to promote his new album, "Different Man."

Country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 2022, to promote his new album, "Different Man."

Country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 2022, to promote his new album, "Different Man."

Country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 2022, to promote his new album, "Different Man."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music singer Kane Brown is making his first trip to Fresno.

The superstar will be playing as part of Boots in the Park at Woodward Park on September 8th.

In addition to Kane Brown, the concert will also feature Tyler Hubbard, Jimmie Allen, Leaving Austin and Luwiss Lux.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 28, but you can register for early Thursday access at bootsinthepark.com.