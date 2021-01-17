Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at Naval Air Station Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Second Lady Karen Pence wasted no time connecting with military spouses who gathered at the Naval Station on Saturday.Karen returns with her husband after they made a trip to Lemoore back in 2019 to tell the spouses they were the backbone of the U.S. military.She says their continued efforts to hold down the fort as their significant others are deployed are what keeps them going."I am here today to pay a debt of gratitude to our homefront heroes, all of you," she said.The main goal of Pence's speech was to educate the spouses on employment solutions that are available to themEach blue star family in attendance received a bracelet with the Vice Presidential seal, American flag and blue star.