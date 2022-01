VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time during the pandemic, Kaweah Health Medical Center is updating its visitor guidelines for COVID-19 patients.COVID-positive patients in the ICU will be allowed one visitor each day.They can visit up to twice a day for an hour from 10 am to 11 am and 8 pm to 9 pm.These visitors must be vaccinated, but booster shots are not required.They will be provided a mask, face shield or goggles, gloves, and a gown to wear during their visit.