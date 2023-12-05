Pickle startup company makes crunchy profits from unique pickle bar concept

With flavors like Honey Mustard and Spicy Garlic, Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles are a welcome treat at the Original Farmers Market.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Scott Kaylin, also know as the Pickle Man, introduced a pickle bar concept at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles that is leading customers to rethink what a pickle could be.

"I was surprised at the reaction that we've gotten, but also how many people love pickles," said Kaylin, CEO and Founder of Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles. "It brings back a lot of memories for people, a lot of joy."

The startup pickle company has been a big hit on social media and at their stand at the Original Farmers Market.

"This is a very iconic place," said Kaylin. "It kind of fits into the vibe of who we are, because we represent something that's very old that we made super cool and fun."

For more information, go to: https://www.kaylinandkaylin.com/