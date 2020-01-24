Arts & Entertainment

Extras wanted for San Francisco 'Project Ice Cream' film possibly starring Keanu Reeves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Listen up, Bay Area! Do you want to be in a movie, starring Keanu Reeves? A casting agency is looking for extras to work on an upcoming feature film in San Francisco.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves to return to San Francisco after being spotted eating ice cream ahead of 'Matrix 4', report says

News of Reeves and "The Matrix 4" has been creating a lot of excitement around the Bay Area in recent weeks.

First, Reeves was spotted eating ice cream alone in Alameda and the internet lost it. Now, Dwyer Casting is looking for extras to appear in a major Hollywood movie.

RELATED: Actor Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda

You may remember, parts of "Matrix Reloaded" were filmed in Oakland and Alameda in 2001.

The fourth installment of the franchise is scheduled to begin filming in February. And, the San Francisco Film Commission confirmed that they are working on permits for a production under the code name, of all things, "Project Ice Cream."

The belief is that "Project Ice Cream" is code for "The Matrix 4".

Dwyer Casting says it's "seeking men & women 18+ for background work on the upcoming feature film: Project Ice Cream". The job pays $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming is set to get underway in San Francisco February 5-March 1.

"Must be available to work a full day," posted Dwyer Casting.

"The Matrix 4" will hit theaters on May 20, 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcasting newscelebritydistractionbuzzworthymovie newscasting callice cream
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News