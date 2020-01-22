Chemical leak at Kern County manufacturing plant prompts evacuations within city

Officials say the chemical leak happened at the Taft Manufacturing at 19705 South Lake Road but did not say what type of chemical was released.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuations are in place for some residents in the city of Taft after a manufacturing plant had a chemical leak, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the chemical leak happened at the Taft Manufacturing at 19705 South Lake Road but did not say what type of chemical was released.

Officials say residents who work or live within six miles of Taft Manufacturing are recommended to evacuate.



Sheriff's officials say those who are in a seven to a nine-mile radius from the manufacturing plant should shelter-in-place.





Authorities say to those who need to shelter-in-place should close all windows, doors and fireplace vents and turn off central air systems.

Officials have set up an evacuation center at First Baptist Church. Anyone with physical limitations in need of assistance can call 1-855-284-6565.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyevacuationchemical leak
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News