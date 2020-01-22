Chemical leak at Kern County manufacturing plant prompts evacuations within city

We understand there might be some confusion on the 6-mile evacuation in Taft. Here’s a map for clarification. pic.twitter.com/CG9xdz8yrX — County of Kern (@CountyofKern) January 22, 2020

⚠️Taft Incident - Recommended Evacuations (Este es un mensaje de la emergencia. Para espanol, llame a 211. Gracias.) Taft Manufacturing at 19705 South Lake Road in Taft, CA has experienced a chemical release. — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) January 22, 2020

Taft incident- Recommended “Shelter in Place.”

What is a “Shelter in Place?” This process is used to seal the room is considered a temporary protective measure to create a barrier between you and potentially contaminated air outside. pic.twitter.com/vnMBepFY0K — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) January 22, 2020

If you have an emergency, call 911. If you have any questions about the content of this message, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1. Thank you. — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) January 22, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuations are in place for some residents in the city of Taft after a manufacturing plant had a chemical leak, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.Officials say the chemical leak happened at the Taft Manufacturing at 19705 South Lake Road but did not say what type of chemical was released.Officials say residents who work or live within six miles of Taft Manufacturing are recommended to evacuate.Sheriff's officials say those who are in a seven to a nine-mile radius from the manufacturing plant should shelter-in-place.Authorities say to those who need to shelter-in-place should close all windows, doors and fireplace vents and turn off central air systems.Officials have set up an evacuation center at First Baptist Church. Anyone with physical limitations in need of assistance can call 1-855-284-6565.