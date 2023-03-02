Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis officially retires after 9 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire Chief Kerri Donis officially retired on Wednesday after nine years leading the Fresno Fire Department.

Donis made history as the city's first female fire chief.

During her time as chief, she helped grow the department by adding resources and more firefighters.

She also helped advance other women's firefighting careers through the Chief Kerri Donis Girls Empowerment Camp.

As for what's next, Donis says she plans to spend some time on the beach now that she is retired.

"I think the next chief has a great opportunity to just pick up the ball and continue moving it down the field," said Donis in an earlier interview with Action News.

Her successor has yet to be named.