Pedestrian bridge to be built over Highway 41 in Kettleman City

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents of Kettleman City will soon have a safer way to cross a busy stretch of Highway 41.A new pedestrian bridge will be built above the highway near General Petroleum Avenue.State Assemblyman Rudy Salas secured $2 million in funding for the project. He was in town to celebrate the investment with the community on Thursday.Officials say the bridge has been a top priority for more than a decade, as students often have to run across the busy highway to get to school.Kettleman City Elementary School's Principal Kristi Castillo said she's grateful that Assemblyman Salas and Supervisor Richard Valle advocated for the project."The safety of our students is paramount, and we couldn't be more grateful for the construction of this bridge. It's going to change their lives, their day to day lives," said CastilloSeveral community leaders were part of the celebration, including Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.Parents and students were also in attendance.Officials with Caltrans tell Action News there is not yet a timeline for building the pedestrian bridge.