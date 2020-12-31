New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel

NEW YORK -- New York Police Department released new surveillance video showing the woman who accused a jazz musician's son of stealing an iPhone.

The video shows the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in New York City attacking the 14-year-old before running off.



Keyon Harrold said the woman profiled his son by assuming he had her phone, then the hotel botched the situation by giving her the benefit of the doubt.

The encounter 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father had with the woman at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral, with the family's attorney calling for the woman to be arrested.

It's that surveillance video Harrold's parents say shows the hotel management mishandled the incident.

"She was allowed to leave the premises with no repercussions for assaulting our son," mom Kat Rodriguez said. "If the shoe was on the other foot and this was a Black woman or man who assaulted a white child, which I would never condone, do you think she or he would have been allowed to leave the establishment?"

RELATED | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked
Watch: The Harrold family talks to 'GMA':
EMBED More News Videos

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.



The hotel has apologized but acknowledges they could have done more.

The woman has still not been charged with a crime, but NYPD sources say they know who she is, and in fact, CNN says they got her on the phone -- and she claimed she was assaulted and injured.

Police are trying to track her down, saying she has been identified and lives out of state, and she could face charges ranging from assault to attempted robbery.

The Rev. Al Sharpton joined prominent attorney Ben Crump and the family at the rally, explaining the implications of what happened, the fact that it could have been so much worse, and the need for accountability.

"When I saw this story, I thought about how I was one of those kids whose father never took him anywhere for Christmas, never had brunch with my father," Sharpton said. "And for this Black man to take his Black son, put him in a hotel during a pandemic, and spend Christmas with him, raising him, and to be assaulted because of the color of their skin, I wanted to stand with this man and this woman who provided for their son, and they're being criminalized for it. The arrogance and audacity of this woman."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohomanhattannew york citytheftracial profilingcaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News