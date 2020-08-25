KFC drops famous 'finger lickin' good' slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kentucky Fried Chicken is pressing pause on its popular slogan "Finger lickin' good" during the fight against COVID-19.The fast food chain said the 64-year-old slogan doesn't quite fit in the current environment. KFC released an ad on YouTube where it blurred out the slogan featured on old billboards and signs.The company said the slogan won't be gone forever though. KFC plans bring the slogan back when the time is right.KFC, like other restaurants, temporarily closed it dining rooms in March and encouraged customers to use the drive-thru or delivery.Workers are now required to wear masks and go through a health screening before each shift.