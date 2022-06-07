entertainment

Valley theaters holding $2 film screenings for kids all summer

Films being played include kid favorites like Kung Fu Panda, The Lorax, and Despicable Me.
By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley parents - if you're looking for a cheap way to keep your kids entertained this summer, why not take them to the movies?

Theaters in Fresno and beyond are holding special screenings of family-friendly movies throughout the summer months.

That includes kid favorites like Kung Fu Panda, The Lorax, and Despicable Me.

The tickets cost just $1 or $2, making this an easy and very affordable way to get your kids out of the house but keep them away from the heat.

RELATED: City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids

Regal Theatres is playing two movie choices every Tuesday and Wednesday and tickets are $2 each. Click here to see what's playing and book tickets ahead of time.

Maya Cinemas is also screening two new family films every week, starting June 1. Tickets cost $1, and you can buy a kids' tray for $5. Click here for movies playing, and more information.

At the Galaxy Theatres Tulare, movies will be screened every Tuesday and Thursday from June to August. Tickets cost $2. Click here for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnotularechildrensummermoviesentertainmenthollywoodfamilyweathermaya cinemastheater
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
14-year-old Fresno girl lands big role on new Disney Channel show
Here's where Harry Potter actor John Skelley gets his pre-show fuel
Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
TOP STORIES
List of Central CA polling locations: Where to vote, what to know
Mice, roaches inside Sanger McDonald's caught on video
California primary election: Top California races to keep an eye on
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids
Wounded Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he 1st saw gunman
Show More
LeBron James calls on US to bring Brittney Griner home
World's biggest 4-day work week pilot begins
Woman pushed onto NYC subway tracks | Video
DHS warns of domestic violent extremists who praise Uvalde shooting
'Look at this monster!': Great white shark spotted along Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News