Valley theaters holding $2 film screenings for kids all summer

Theaters in Fresno and beyond are holding special screenings of family-friendly movies throughout the summer months.
That includes kid favorites like Kung Fu Panda, The Lorax, and Despicable Me.
The tickets cost just $1 or $2, making this an easy and very affordable way to get your kids out of the house but keep them away from the heat.
Regal Theatres is playing two movie choices every Tuesday and Wednesday and tickets are $2 each. Click here to see what's playing and book tickets ahead of time.
Maya Cinemas is also screening two new family films every week, starting June 1. Tickets cost $1, and you can buy a kids' tray for $5. Click here for movies playing, and more information.
At the Galaxy Theatres Tulare, movies will be screened every Tuesday and Thursday from June to August. Tickets cost $2. Click here for more information.