Kids Day 2022 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Give a little to make a big difference!

This year's Kids Day is Tuesday, March 8. The annual fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital may look a little different this year, but the mission is still the same: supporting the only children's hospital in the Central Valley.



Since 1988, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to orchestrate Kids Day. As one of the largest fundraising events in the Central Valley, Kids Day hosts more than 20 communities to help raise funds to support Valley Children's greatest needs.

Ways to give:


  • Text GEORGE to 20222 for an automatic $10 donation
  • Go online to valleychildrens.org/kidsday to make a donation of any amount

    • Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.


    For more information please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.

    Thank you to these generous top sponsors of Kids Day 2022!

