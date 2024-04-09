This is the second time they have been named a model school. The last time was in 2019.

Calif. Dept. of Education says Kings Canyon High School 'sets the bar' for alternative education

The work being done at KCHS caught the eye of the California Department of Education.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Class is in session at Kings Canyon High School.

Seniors are counting down the days to graduation.

It's a finish line many of them were at risk of not reaching at one point in their high school career.

English teacher Oscar Hernandez says the students all have different reasons for coming here instead of a comprehensive high school.

"Could've been study skills, could've been attendance, could've been a lot of things," Hernandez said.

The class sizes are small, and the staff takes pride in knowing each of their students by name.

"It's typical that if a student is absent on the next day, we say, 'Hey, we missed you yesterday.' so they're seen," Hernandez said.

The entire staff is trauma-informed and trauma-trained.

There's a full-time social worker on-site to assist students.

Hernandez says because of that approach, they haven't had a fight on campus in years.

"We don't really have discipline issues in our classroom because we're able to take care of some of those social-emotional issues through our support services, and that allows us as teachers to teach, students to learn. It's just a great place," Hernandez said.

Students notice the extra attention.

Senior Vianca Villasenor says she appreciates the support she receives from the staff.

"They never make you feel alone. You're always going to have somebody to talk to her," Villasenor said.

Laressa Dedios agreed the added support plays a major role in her success.

"Every day that we're here, they acknowledge our existence. That's what makes us feel welcome here, and that's what makes us want to wake up every day and want to graduate." Dedios said.

The campus is designed with a calming effect.

Lawn chairs for lounging and flowers to make sure students enjoy where they spend most of their time.

Student work is showcased on classroom walls, and field trips are used as incentives for students who reach certain goals.

The work being done at KCHS caught the eye of the California Department of Education, who said the school "set the bar for alternative education schools in California."

But that's not a surprise to Laressa or Vianca.

KCHS is also making sure students are prepared for life after high school.

More than 20 students are taking classes at Reedley College with some taking Career Technical Education classes.

Hernandez says his goal every year is to watch students graduate and prepare them for what comes next.

"The biggest reward is knowing that our students are having success after high school," Hernandez said.

