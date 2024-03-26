Kings Canyon Unified School District parent academy helps parents learn English as a second language

There are several classes that are offered here, including a citizenship class, mental health and nutrition.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District is prioritizing learning for the entire family.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District is prioritizing learning for the entire family.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District is prioritizing learning for the entire family.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District is prioritizing learning for the entire family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings Canyon Unified School District is prioritizing learning for the entire family.

At Jefferson Elementary School, class isn't just in session for the students.

Parents are also sharpening their pencils and taking notes.

The Parent Academy gives those who don't speak English the chance to learn.

That includes Mayra Saavedra, who has a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old. She recently moved to the area from Mexico.

In Spanish, she says the English class has been helping a lot because she didn't understand any English, but now she can understand a little bit.

Courses are taught by Anita Betancourt, who has run the class for 24 years.

The parents and grandparents who come for instruction three times a week are encouraged to participate.

Betancourt weaves in and out of English and Spanish to ensure the lessons make sense.

"When they come and we try to teach them English, well, they don't understand what the word means, so we translate it for them so 'Oh! Now I know what it is.'" Betancourt said.

The success of the program is visible.

Edith Aleman who helps Betancourt teach the class was once a student herself.

Betancourt says the class provides a safe space for parents to learn and to build a community with others who have similar stories.

"It builds the relationship with them where they learn to trust us, and they open up for different other things that they need help," Betancourt said.

Betancourt says many of the students work in the field and packing houses, so classes are held during the off-season - between September and April.

Childcare is also provided in the classroom next door.

All of it is free to parents so they can learn and better their future.

Betancourt, who didn't speak Spanish when she first started teaching the class, says she gets just as much out of the class as the parents do.

"It's been a joy to work with them because we work together," Betancourt said.

There are several classes that are offered here, including a citizenship class, mental health and nutrition.

It's all free for parents or grandparents who are interested.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.