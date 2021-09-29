Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now available for eligible people in Kings County

The booster dose is available to those who received their second dose of the same vaccine at least six months ago.
Additionally, those eligible must be 65 years or older, living in a long-term care facility or 50 or older with an underlying medical condition.
People ages 18 or older are also eligible if they have an underlying medical condition and have a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of school or work.
Booster doses will only be available if someone can show proof of their previous Pfizer vaccination dates.
You can schedule an appointment at myturn.ca.gov or call 883-422-4255.