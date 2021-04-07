COVID-19 vaccine

Kings County expands vaccine eligibility for anyone 16+

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing more residents to get their shots.

Health officials say anyone 16 years old or older can sign up to get the vaccine starting Wednesday, April 7.

The department said that their vaccine supply has been stable, which is why they're opening up appointment registration to more people.

Those who are 16 or 17 years old can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 years old or older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All California residents 16 and over will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.

Those under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their appointment.

