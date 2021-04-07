Kings County expands vaccine eligibility for anyone 16+

Health officials say anyone 16 years old or older can sign up to get the vaccine starting Wednesday, April 7.
RELATED: How long will COVID vaccines protect people?
The department said that their vaccine supply has been stable, which is why they're opening up appointment registration to more people.
Those who are 16 or 17 years old can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 years old or older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Click here to make an appointment through MyTurn.
All California residents 16 and over will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.
Those under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their appointment.