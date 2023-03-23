Town hall being held for Kings County residents amid historic flooding

Kings County residents are invited to a town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss historic flooding following this latest round of stormy weather.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County residents are invited to a town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss historic flooding following this latest round of stormy weather.

The South Valley community of Corcoran has seen some of the worst of the flooding, with thousands of acres of nearby farmland now under several feet of water.

Cotton, pistachios and tomatoes are just some of the crops grown in the flooded areas.

The city council approved a local emergency at Wednesday night's meeting.

It will help make resources available to flood victims, along with potential financial aid for local government agencies and businesses.

The Office of Emergency Services is also prepared to respond should flooding happen within the city, or another nearby community.

No evacuation orders have been issued, but Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson says that could change.

He's also prepared to evacuate roughly 8,000 inmates from Corcoran State Prison, if water were to reach it.

Kings County District Three Supervisor Doug Verboon is hosting Thursday's town hall meeting at 6 pm.

It will be held at the Island Fire Station 6 located at 7735 21st Avenue in Lemoore.

Kings County residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about recent flooding.