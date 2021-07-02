2 women safe after being held hostage in Kettleman City; man arrested, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women are now safe, and a man was arrested after a hostage situation in Kettleman City, the Kings County Sheriff's Office said Friday.Authorities say a man held two women captive inside a trailer in a residential area near Standard Oil Avenue and Friends Street.SWAT teams made announcements over an intercom until, eventually, the suspect let the two women go.Both victims were not hurt.Sheriff's deputies took the man into custody. His name has not been released.It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the incident. The Kings County Sheriff's Office says they are still conducting their investigation.