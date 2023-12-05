Several agencies joined forces in a special operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.

19 arrested in Kings County during operation focused on human trafficking, child exploitation

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several agencies joined forces in a special operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.

Late last week, members of the Kings County Sheriff's Office, Hanford, Lemoore and Corcoran police departments, along with several other state and federal agencies, spoke to numerous individuals through Internet sites and mobile apps.

They arranged to meet with those looking to have sex with minors, or arrange to enter human trafficking.

Nineteen people were arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation.

Two females were also rescued.

If you are a victim or know someone who has been the victim of Human Trafficking, you're urged to contact police.