Kings County escaped inmate back in custody after injuring 2 at Corcoran Air Strip

Two people were injured at the Corcoran Air Strip where an escaped inmate was put back in custody in Kings County Saturday morning.

CORCARAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were injured at the Corcoran Air Strip where an escaped inmate was taken back in custody in Kings County Saturday morning.

Kings County sheriff's deputies said 28-year-old Jason Lane escaped from Corcoran State Prison sometime after midnight.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kings County Sheriff's Office received a call for a robbery in progress at Boswell Airport near Highway 43 and Oregon Avenue.

Investigators said Lane approached employees and attacked two of them with a crow bar.

The two victims suffered minor head injuries and were treated at the scene.

He attempted to steal a vehicle but when employees fought back, he ran away.

Once sheriff's deputies had the area surrounded, Lane came out and surrendered.

He has been returned to Corcoran Prison.