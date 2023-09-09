Kings County Juvenile Center accused of harsh punishment and lack of support services in new report

The report claims there is an excessive use of pepper spray and that youth were body slammed and isolated for minor infractions.

The report describes the facility as "prison-like" as opposed to a rehabilitation center geared towards helping youth.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation into the Kings County Juvenile Center has advocacy groups concerned for kids who are detained and incarcerated there.

Since 2021, representatives from Disability Rights California and Disability Rights Advocates have been making routine visits to the Hanford facility after receiving complaints.

Now, they've released a report detailing their findings.

The report claims there is an excessive use of pepper spray and that youth were body slammed and isolated for minor infractions.

This includes those on suicide watch who allegedly wait alone for days before being able to see a clinician.

"And while they're secluded, they're missing programming. They're not really getting any resources at all. They're just alone. So, it creates this cycle where youth are traumatized, it exacerbates their disabilities. It exacerbates the behaviors that led to the incarceration in the first time," says Robert Borrelle, Disability Rights California's Supervising attorney.

The investigation also notes the number of young people arrested in Kings County is among the highest per capita in the state.

The report describes the facility as "prison-like" as opposed to a rehabilitation center geared towards helping youth get on the right path.

It also states the county lacks a diversion program and arrests minors for status offenses- such as truancy, running away and curfew laws.

"So one of our main recommendations is that the county has to stop this cycle. They have to invest in adequate diversion, resources, adequate re-entry resources, and have proper mental health staffing to address the trauma that these children are coming into the facility with," says Borrelle.

Kings County responded to the report with a statement, writing:

"The physical safety and mental/emotional well-being of our juveniles is of utmost importance, and we take these allegations seriously. Kings County is committed to protecting the rights of all residents, and our incarcerated youth are no exception. We recognize that immediate action is needed, and we look forward to meeting with Disability Rights California to discuss their alleged findings and develop a plan forward."

The Disability Rights California, Disability Rights Advocates, and Kings County all mentioned they look forward to meeting and improving the situation.

For the full report, click here.

