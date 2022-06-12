Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Kings County.

It happened near Highway 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue at 11 pm Saturday.

Officials say the driver of the car used a turning lane to try passing another car when they hit the man.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into the center divider.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.
