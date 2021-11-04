Man arrested for Kings County stabbing

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed another man who got into an argument with his girlfriend.Luis Villegas was booked in the Kings County jail for attempted homicide.Officials with the Kings County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near 10th and Houston Avenues just before midnight Wednesday night.They arrived to find the victim who had been stabbed several times.He told deputies he got into an argument with Villegas's girlfriend. Villegas then came to his home and stabbed him.Deputies say the victim grabbed his own knife, and that's when Villegas took off. Investigators later detained him.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.