stabbing

Man arrested for Kings County stabbing

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for Kings County stabbing

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed another man who got into an argument with his girlfriend.

Luis Villegas was booked in the Kings County jail for attempted homicide.

Officials with the Kings County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near 10th and Houston Avenues just before midnight Wednesday night.

They arrived to find the victim who had been stabbed several times.

He told deputies he got into an argument with Villegas's girlfriend. Villegas then came to his home and stabbed him.

Deputies say the victim grabbed his own knife, and that's when Villegas took off. Investigators later detained him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countyattempted murderstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Man hospitalized after being attacked with sword in NW Fresno
Teacher describes helping stop stabbing fight at CA school
Fight at high school in Turlock turns into stabbing, police say
Police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed at Visalia park
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News