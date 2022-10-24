Dia de los Muertos celebrations return to Kings County

ARMONA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dia de los Muertos Celebrations have returned.

The Kings Cultural Center in Armona celebrated its 9th Annual Dia de los Muertos event today.

The tradition is celebrated in Hispanic and Latin cultures to remember and honor friends and family members who have passed away.

Alters are built for loved ones with some of their favorite foods and drinks.

Event organizers say this is a special celebration.

"When you're able to share something like this to come together and build our altares and ofrendas and talk about our past and our loved ones who have passed, it's very special, Co-Founder of Kings Cultural Center Consuelo Medina said. "You learn a lot more about the community and those around you."

Dia de los Muertos is typically celebrated each year from October 31st to November 2nd.