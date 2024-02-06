Construction on Kings River Bridge set to begin

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 2:18PM
After a delay due to weather conditions, construction on a bridge in Kings County will begin Tuesday morning.
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a delay due to weather conditions, construction on a bridge in Kings County will begin Tuesday morning.

Crews will be working on the Kings River Bridge on Highway 41 near Lincoln Avenue, just south of Stratford.

The entire bridge will be replaced.

Both northbound and southbound Highway 41 will be closed for a two-mile stretch.

The construction is estimated to take six months.

Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

