Construction on Kings River Bridge set to begin

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a delay due to weather conditions, construction on a bridge in Kings County will begin Tuesday morning.

Crews will be working on the Kings River Bridge on Highway 41 near Lincoln Avenue, just south of Stratford.

The entire bridge will be replaced.

Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to plan accordingly.