The Kingsburg Police Department says 53-year-old Roberto Raigoza was walking north across Draper when he was hit.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a truck in Kingsburg early Friday morning.

It happened just before 7 am on Draper Street at Frontage Road.

Raigoza was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.