Known Merced gang member arrested after ghost gun was found

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.

Merced police served a search warrant at a home on Lynmarie drive and Alexis drive in Merced yesterday afternoon.

They found a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition.

The resident of the home, 27-year-old Jaime Moreno was arrested.