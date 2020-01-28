Kobe Bryant says daughter Gianna wanted to carry on dad's legacy in 2018 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' interview

CALABASAS, Calif. -- In a 2018 interview, NBA legend Kobe Bryant talked about how much his daughter Gianna wanted to carry on his basketball legacy.

The 41-year-old and 13-year-old died tragically Sunday when a helicopter crashed neared Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board, sources told ABC News and ESPN.



"This kid, man," Bryant said, laughing and smiling, during his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview.

Bryant had four daughters and said fans would constantly ask him if he wished he had a son.

"(Gianna will) be standing next to me, and it'll be like, 'And you gotta have a boy. You and V gotta have a boy, have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.' She's like, 'I got this. No boy for that, I got this.'"

He also talked about coaching his daughters' basketball team and how he wanted to show the girls what excellence looks like.

"It's not that, some of them may want to play in WNBA, some of them may not, but we try to give them a foundation of the amount of work and preparation that it takes to be excellent," he said.



Reacting to Bryant's death, Kimmel tweeted that the retired NBA star was a charismatic, hardworking athlete who loved his daughters.

"We will never forget you Kobe," the tweet read.



He followed with the tweet, "So far 2020, you suck."
