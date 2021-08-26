central unified school district

Added security coming to Koligian Stadium following shooting last week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central High School football will play on their home turf this Friday after hazardous air closed a football field in Nevada.

The Grizzlies were set to play a team in Reno, but will instead stay home and play at Koligian Stadium.

Coaches and administrators are keeping both player and fan safety in mind, announcing new security measures in and around the stadium following a shooting in the parking lot just last week.

In a social media post, Central Unified officials say the new safety protocols they're implementing will be in sight from the moment guests arrive to the stadium.

This added security comes just days after gunfire erupted in the parking lot outside Koligian stadium last Friday.

RELATED: 19-year-old shot in parking lot of Koligian Stadium following Central vs. Bullard game

Fans were starting to filter out following the Central and Bullard High game when the shooting happened.

A 19-year-old man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old suspect was later arrested for attempted homicide.

No one else was injured, and investigators believe the victim was specifically targeted.

To prevent another incident and keep everyone safe, Central High officials say they have added security measures at stadium entrances.

Inside the facility, they are also increasing staffing levels to monitor and assist guests when needed.

As guests leave Koligian Stadium, they are also adding personnel in the parking lot.

Central Unified officials say they are keeping in close contact with Fresno police to ensure everyone's safety.

Capacity will be limited to families of players and cheerleaders, as well as students attending Central East, Central High and Justin Garza High School.

Tickets will not be sold at the game and can only be purchased at the three high schools Thursday and Friday.
