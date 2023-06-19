WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Kourtney Kardashian posts new photos of moments with Travis Barker after epic pregnancy announcement

KABC logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 1:06PM
Kourtney Kardashian shares new intimate photos with Travis Barker
EMBED <>More Videos

Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos of her epic pregnancy announcement to husband Travis Barker.

LOS ANGELES -- Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos of her epic pregnancy announcement to husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian broke the news Friday night during a Blink-182 concert at BMO Stadium by holding up a sign in the audience that read "Travis I'm pregnant."

Barker saw the sign and embraced his wife in front of the crowd.

Kardashian posted the photos to Instagram, and they show intimate moments between the two during and after the announcement.

This will be their first child together.

They have three kids each from their previous marriages.

You can watch "'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis" streaming now on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW