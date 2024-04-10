Retired Fresno County correctional officer, Major League Baseball player dies

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Major League Baseball player and retired correctional officer with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has died.

The sheriff's office has confirmed that La Schelle Tarver died last month.

Tarver was 65.

He was a Madera grad who went on to play at Reedley College.

The Mets drafted him in 1980 and his Major League debut came in July of 1986 with the Red Sox.

Tarver went on to serve 20 years as a correctional officer for Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Funeral services for Tarver will be held on Friday.

