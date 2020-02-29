Downtown Los Angeles explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured, LAFD says

By ABC7.com
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- At least three people were injured, two critically, in an explosion and "heavy fire" in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a textile business located in a row of commercial structures, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The victims were described as three males, two of whom were severely burned, the LAFD said. The third patient was in fair condition after suffering unspecified injuries.

The Fire Department declared a "major emergency" after 137 firefighters responded to the scene and were in a "fully defensive mode."

Just over an hour after the blast, the LAFD announced that the fire was extinguished. No other buildings were seriously damaged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyexplosionfirefighterslos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News