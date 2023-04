The water at Lake Tahoe is the clearest its been in the last 40 years, according to the Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

An encouraging sign for the health of Lake Tahoe.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Reports give an encouraging sign for the health of Lake Tahoe.

The lake's water is the clearest its been in the last 40 years.

The Tahoe Environmental Research Center credits the comeback of native zooplankton.

The tiny organisms feed on algae that clouds the water and impacts the shoreline.

Officials say the lake gained nearly 10 feet of visibility in the water in four-months time in late 2022.