Large fire destroys 2 businesses in Chowchilla

BREAKING: Crews are battling a fire at the Chowchilla Auto Supply on First and Robertson. Smoke can be seen from several blocks away. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ZG7Dxig1Tt — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) February 5, 2020

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire destroyed two businesses in Chowchilla Wednesday morningThe blaze broke out at around 3:00 a.m. at the back of a building on Robertson Boulevard and First Street, which houses Chowchilla Auto Parts.Smoke and flames could be seen at least 30 feet high. One of the stores sold lanterns and spray cans, which fueled the fire. Explosions were heard from several witnesses.No one was been injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Robertson Boulevard is closed in both directions as crews continue to battle the blaze.