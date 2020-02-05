building fire

Large fire destroys 2 businesses in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire destroyed two businesses in Chowchilla Wednesday morning

The blaze broke out at around 3:00 a.m. at the back of a building on Robertson Boulevard and First Street, which houses Chowchilla Auto Parts.

Smoke and flames could be seen at least 30 feet high. One of the stores sold lanterns and spray cans, which fueled the fire. Explosions were heard from several witnesses.

No one was been injured.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Robertson Boulevard is closed in both directions as crews continue to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story.
