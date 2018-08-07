Large grass fire burns 3,000 acres near Kettleman City, Highway 41 reopens

Large grass fire that has forced the closure of Highway 41 between Interstate 5 and Highway 33.

By and Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Highway 41 has reopened after firefighters worked to contain a 3,000 acre grass fire.

The fire broke out Monday night and shut down several major roadways including a stretch of Highway 41 near Kettleman City.

The extremely wind-driven fire all started as a grass fire that exploded to 3,000 acres.

Firefighters build hand lines, hosed the vegetation along the highway and created fire breaks with dozer operations.



About 100 firefighters worked through the night to get the blaze fully contained.

Fresno County Cal Fire has been released as the fire is at 100% containment.
