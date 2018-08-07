Large grass fire burns 3,000 acres near Kettleman City, Highway 41 reopens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Highway 41 has reopened after firefighters worked to contain a 3,000 acre grass fire.
The fire broke out Monday night and shut down several major roadways including a stretch of Highway 41 near Kettleman City.
The extremely wind-driven fire all started as a grass fire that exploded to 3,000 acres.
Firefighters build hand lines, hosed the vegetation along the highway and created fire breaks with dozer operations.
Kettleman City: Southbound I-5 #2 (slow) lane at Milham, just north of Kettleman City, closed due to brush fire. Full closure of 41 between I-5 and State Route 33 for same fire incident. Use alternate route. No ETO pic.twitter.com/LNJnyQH95P— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 7, 2018
About 100 firefighters worked through the night to get the blaze fully contained.
Fresno County Cal Fire has been released as the fire is at 100% containment.