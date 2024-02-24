Fresno City Council still needs to vote on the proposal, that's set for the March 7 meeting.

Planning commission approves new Northwest Fresno Costco, will no longer be the world's largest

A proposal to build a new Costco in northwest Fresno has cleared a major hurdle, but it will no longer be the world's largest.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Costco is getting closer to becoming a reality in northwest Fresno.

The proposal clearing a major hurdle this week.

Fresno's planning commission voted to move forward with the project that would bring a 219,000-square-foot warehouse to Riverside Drive and Herndon Avenue

Project leads provided renderings of the warehouse, parking, 32 gas pumps, and a 48,000-square-foot drive-through car wash.

During the meeting, the commission was told there would be four significant environmental impacts.

The report states one is noise, which we're told, there may be a need for construction at night to lay the foundation.

It says measures will be taken to reduce noise.

The three other environmental impacts relate to traffic, like the potential for hazards due to a line of cars in nearby intersections.

The Fresno city council still needs to vote on the proposal, that's set for the March 7 meeting.

If approved, this new Costco location will replace the one on Shaw near Golden State Boulevard.