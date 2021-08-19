CA Recall: Republican candidate Larry Elder set to visit Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The talk-radio host who's considered the recall election front-runner against Gov. Newsom will be making a stop in the Valley.Larry Elder is scheduled to bring his campaign to the Clovis Unified Performing Arts Center on the Clovis North High School campus Sunday afternoon.We reached out to the conservative challenger's office for details but have not yet received a response.But Elder's appearance is posted on the Performing Arts Center event calendar.The Valley visit will come about three and a half weeks before the recall election on September 14th.