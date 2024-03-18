Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers rescue woman from burning building | Video

Officers honored for quick-thinking after placing dumpster below woman to aid in rescue

A Las Vegas, Nevada fire rescue was caught on camera, and the police officers involved were recently honored for their quick-thinking.

A Las Vegas, Nevada fire rescue was caught on camera, and the police officers involved were recently honored for their quick-thinking.

A Las Vegas, Nevada fire rescue was caught on camera, and the police officers involved were recently honored for their quick-thinking.

A Las Vegas, Nevada fire rescue was caught on camera, and the police officers involved were recently honored for their quick-thinking.

LAS VEGAS -- Police officers from Las Vegas were awarded for their heroism after rescuing a woman from a burning building.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently published footage showing the rescue from Dec. 27.

It said three officers were given the "heroism award" by the Clark County Fire Department.

Police said the officers spotted a fire as they were finishing their shifts.

SEE ALSO: Driver saved from truck dangling off Kentucky bridge in daring rescue

One of the officers climbed onto a dumpster to rescue a woman trapped on the burning building's second floor.

"We are beyond proud of these officers for their quick thinking and even faster action to work as a team and save this woman," the department said.