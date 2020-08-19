Local law enforcement warning community of rise in fentanyl overdoses, deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- United States Attorney McGregor W. Scott, federal and local law enforcement are holding a press conference to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl.
Authorities say there has been a rise in overdose deaths from fentanyl. A second press conference will also be held in Sacramento at a later date.
Back in May, The Fresno County Sheriff's Office warned the Central Valley of fentanyl that was being disguised as Xanax. There was a chain of deaths authorities said that may be linked to.
You can watch the press conference at 11 am on ABC30.com and our CTV app.
