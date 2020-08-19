VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

Video captured a FedEx plane making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Officials said the plane experienced landing gear issues, and one of the two pilots on board sustained foot injuries. The other pilot was not injured, officials said.

Sparks were seen as the plane landed on the runway.

No additional information was immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
