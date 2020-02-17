Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- An attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, Texas resulted in a fail.

Much of the structure did come down, but a tower remains standing, despite numerous attempts to topple it.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went oh no. And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

Lloyd D. Nabors demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

Some are calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas".

Crews will use a crane and wrecking ball over the course of the week to knock the structure down.

"We feel like we're transforming into the next chapter, it's like a rebirth," says Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Capital.

The site at the corner of North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue will become part of a new, 27-acre mixed use development, with high-rise residential and office towers.

"The size of the project and the location is phenomenal. We're centrally located, which is where the name 'The Central' comes from," De La Vega says.

But "The Central" can't be built, until the leaning tower of Dallas finally falls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosiondemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News